ADVANCE PRAISE FOR IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT

I’m happy to report that the advance reviews for IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT have been overwhelmingly positive. Follow the links by each publication to read the full review.

“Fletcher’s vibrant book brings Pickett and his music to glorious life.”–Publishers Weekly

“Distinctive for its voluminous and nonjudgmental accounting of his life… In a book remarkable for its copious family research, Fletcher, a true devotee of the music, gives us the complete Pickett.” – Booklist

“Fletcher ably explores [the] dichotomy in Pickett’s character… a layered portrait of the legendary singer.”—Kirkus

“Biography at its best: anecdotal, comprehensive, captivating and concise.”—Shelf Awareness

“Fletcher’s brilliant little book shines a light on the good, bad, and ugly of Pickett’s life, as it illustrates just how vital his music is to the history of soul and rock and roll.” – No Depression.