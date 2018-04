On Friday April 13, I saw the“Mod Musical” All or Nothing , at the Ambassador Theater in London. It’s an excellent portrayal of a historically unsung band who were arguably Britain’s primary exponents of 1960s R&B – at least so far as they then expounded upon the genre – as well as being its nattiest dressers.

All Or Nothing is the brain-child of playwright, a mod-ette of the era who grew up around the Small Faces’ East End stomping grounds and later became an East Enders star, and knew that there was a story here to tell – and to her credit, persisted with the project despite all the predictable opposition. (Harrison also plays the vital role ofmother, Kay, on stage – though not unfortunately, on the night I attended.)

Other than assembling a band of highly competent young musicians to play the parts of the band members, Harrison’s primary construct is to present the alcoholic ghost of an older Steve Marriott (played by The Bill’s) as an occasional narrator; from the outset, we recognize the sadness behind the excessive exuberance of the frontman’s younger self (played with remarkable conviction by).

Marriott’s self-destructive nature is perfectly offset by the more naturally optimistic portrayal of his band-mate – and best mate – Ronnie Lane (Stanton Wright) , whose importance to the Small Faces’ songwriting and musicianship often goes unstated. The live band, in which Kenney Jones ( Stefan Edwards ) holds a firmly reliable back seat, takes a particularly fast turn when original keyboard player Jimmy Winston ( Rikki Lawton ) is replaced by Ian ‘Mac’ McLagan ( Alexander Gold ); hey, maybe it’s because I aspire to play the organ just half as good as Mac, but I thought Gold’s musical contribution to be the strongest.

