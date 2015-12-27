Boy About Town Bonus chapter

‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ was originally intended to appear as ‘Number 44’ in Boy About Town’s sequential order of short stories, in between the chapters ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Join Together.’ But my editor felt that it overly shifted the book’s emphasis towards football, too early on, and besides, we needed to make some cuts in the word count. I saw his point, we took it out, and I managed to divide another chapter into two so as to keep the notion of the top 50 countdown. Boy About Town was probably all the better for not including it.

All the same, no reason not to publish it now. Given that it was initially part of an ongoing narrative, I’ve made some slight adjustments to allow it to hopefully “stand alone.” Or if you prefer, you can go back, re-read the book and insert Number 44 in its rightful place. Feel free to read it online at BoyAboutTown.net, or download as a pdf for your eReader. Either way, enjoy. This one’s on me.