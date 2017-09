Christian Matthew: Finger Lakes Punk Rock Kid

When I was up in the Finger Lakes a couple of weeks back, I stopped in at Rooster Fish Brewing in Watkins Glen; they make a great Session IPA and I wanted to see if it was in cans or bottles. Sadly, not, but it was a Sunday afternoon and they had a musician playing; and something about this guy caught my ear. So I ordered a glass of the Session IPA – which they obviously did have on tap – and settled in with Noel to listen.

The sound was atrocious for one man and his guitar, but deliberately so, forcing me to listen in. And as I did, I could hear a song that referenced Hüsker Dü and Minor Threat; another that cited Marlon Brando, and at least one more that included a lot of swearing. The guy in question was young-ish, drinking what my son thought was a pint of wine (I assured him that beer comes in dark colors as well as amber), and playing largely for himself and his one friend, so it seemed; there was a certain “this is what I do, take it or leave it” aspect about him that made me all the more supportive of Rooster Fish for bucking the usual brewpub trend of easy-going acoustic cover band. Still, he wasn’t quite so arrogant as not to have a few CD-burns sitting up at the bar and for a couple of bucks in his guitar case, I got to take one with me.

His name is Christian Matthew, he has a bunch of music over at Band Camp, he is the real deal and I suggest you visit and check him out for yourself. If you head for a track like “This is Tom” (a “work-in-progress”) or “Short Ballad for a Stray Dog” (which he calls a “self-portrait”) you’ll find out quick enough what I mean by lo-fi: neither is longer than a minute and a half, neither sounds like it was much tainted by ProTools. Both have something about them, in the carefully simple lead overdubs, and the crafted self-detrimental lyrics, and the way he delivers them, snarling without being vicious about it

Short Ballad for a Stray Dog (Oh, my darling) by Christian Matthew

Venture further on his BandCamp page and you’ll find yourself awash in half-formed and sometimes fully baked ideas. “Hudson Street (demo),” the song with all the swearing, is about “a good night gone bad” and despite setting my young son such a bad example, I played it three times in a row in the car to be sure I understood the story; you’ll want to do the same thing.

Hudson Street (Demo) by Christian Matthew

Just about everything Christian has put out there has merit. “Infamous” was “originally going to be a story about Joe Strummer,” and “The Kid” actually does cite the former Clash man; it’s the one that caught my ear with its references to American punk rock icons too and it’s a serious poem. As for “Dennis, let’s not go to class today,” Well, I didn’t attend college, but after listening to this song, I can understand why so many drop out. And anyone who can rhyme “Percocet” with “not sober yet” should probably add “poet” to the next couplet.

Dennis, let’s not go to class today by Christian Matthew

I had a brief Facebook exchange with Christian: to my observation that you don’t get to be that lo-fi by accident, he wrote, “I’ve spent a lot of time on finding a sound that suits me and keeps things honest, so it’s always meaningful when someone tells me they appreciate what I am doing.”

Don’t worry that this is someone banging their head against the Finger Lakes in futility: Christian has a properly produced band EP to his name (you can purchase “Cigs” on BandCamp for the price of a single smoke, and it will be less damaging to your health), and by the looks of his Facebook page, a new duo called This Machine Makes Noise. But there may be only so much a punk rock kid can achieve in an area best known for its Rieslings. Then again, by my last count, there are now 22 breweries in the area and rising: enough for any self-respecting musician to get themselves a full calendar of Sunday afternoon swearalongs. For those of you unlikely to be stopping by one of them any time soon, buy Christian Matthew a beer via social media. He’s 4 Real.