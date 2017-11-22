My review of the excellent new hardback ‘Florida Soul’ by John Capouya ran in this weekend’s Wall Street Journal. Follow the link below to read it in full:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/review-what-is-florida-soul-1510932630
