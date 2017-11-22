Posts

Florida Soul

Posted in Books on November 22, 2017

My review of the excellent new hardback ‘Florida Soul’ by John Capouya ran in this weekend’s Wall Street Journal.  Follow the link below to read it in full:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/review-what-is-florida-soul-1510932630

 

