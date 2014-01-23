Here Comes the new Moon, same as the old Moon

Those of you in the States (or on amazon.com etc.) may, from this week, start noticing a “new” edition of Moon: The Life and Death of a Rock Legend, published by It! Books, a division of Harper Collins. The paperback/eBook comes with a new cover (below), of which I definitely approve. But I need to stress that there is NO new content whatsoever to this edition; the publishers declined the opportunity to include the twenty pages of updates that the British publishers commissioned for their 2005 paperback (bottom), or to commission any new copy of their own.

I’m honored to have written a book that should be considered worthy of re-marketing fifteen years after publication. But if you want the most current content, that would continue to be the UK paperback/eBook edition of Dear Boy: The Life of Keith Moon, published by Omnibus Press.



