IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: EBOOK OUT NOW IN THE US

Posted in Wilson Pickett on December 6, 2016

The eBook edition of IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT is available as of Monday, December 6. (The hardback should be available in stores by mid-December.)

Cost as of publication date is as low as $14 at BN.com, and $16-17 on Kindle; Kobo; or iBooks. Follow the links to order direct from these eBook retailers.

IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR FRONT COVER

 

1 Comment(s)

  1. MARK ELLEN

    6 December, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    Hello Tony, are you ever over in the UK? David Hepworth and I do a podcast about music books called Word In Your Ear, talking to authors in a pub in Islington with an audience of about 60, very low key. We’d love to feature you and your Pickett book if you’re here any time – all best, MARK

