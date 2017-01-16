Posts
IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: FEATURES & INTERVIEWS
Follow the links below to read/listen/view interviews and/or features about IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT.
In The Midnight Hour: The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett: video of reading, discussion with fellow soul biographer Jonathan Gould, and audience questions from Greenlight Bookstore, Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
‘In the Midnight Hour’ tells ‘real story’ of Wilson Pickett: The Memphis Commercial Appeal puts Wilson Pickett on the cover of its weekend section. Includes interview with the author.
The Life And Soul Of Wilson Pickett: Radio interview with Joe Donahue from NPR station WAMC
Author interview with Jimmy Buff at Radio Woodstock WDST.
Art of the Hudson Valley: one-hour interview (including music) with Chad Weckler at WGXC
Double Bummer hosted by Robert Ham on Xray FM: interview with considerable and eclectic Wilson Pickett playlist.
