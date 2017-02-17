IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: MEA CULPA

So far, I’ve only been alerted to one clanger in my Wilson Pickett biography. But it’s a big one. On page 165, for reasons I can’t actually explain, I have credited Badfinger with the hit version of Randy Newman‘s song “Mama Told Me Not To Come.” It was Three Dog Night. I would say “of course” it was Three Dog Night but “of course” I didn’t say as much to myself at the time, despite it being a number one hit for them in 1970. My thanks to the two people who have so far contacted me about this, very politely pointing out the mistake. As a means of making amends, here’s a very very funky video collage credited to the correct artist.