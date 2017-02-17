Posts
IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: MEA CULPA
So far, I’ve only been alerted to one clanger in my Wilson Pickett biography. But it’s a big one. On page 165, for reasons I can’t actually explain, I have credited Badfinger with the hit version of Randy Newman‘s song “Mama Told Me Not To Come.” It was Three Dog Night. I would say “of course” it was Three Dog Night but “of course” I didn’t say as much to myself at the time, despite it being a number one hit for them in 1970. My thanks to the two people who have so far contacted me about this, very politely pointing out the mistake. As a means of making amends, here’s a very very funky video collage credited to the correct artist.
6 May, 2017 at 10:27 am
Hi Tony
I bought “In The Midnight Hour” and it’s a fantastic book.
I wanted to get in touch, not to criticize a few errors that I found but more to give you some feedback in case it helps for a future edition. When you say on page 98 that Wilson returned to the UK in March 1967 and was backed by The Maroons, this was actually in November 1965 on his debut tour. In fact, Alan Reeves who was in the Krew with Howie Casey talks about this in his book (see page 117, chapter 19, found online via google books). If the link below doesn’t work, the book is called Sex, Blues and Booze.
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=4TD8AgAAQBAJ&pg=PA117&lpg=PA118&focus=viewport&dq=Wilson+Pickett+The+Krew&output=html_text
Also, when Wilson played his second UK tour in March 1966, he was backed by the Statesiders, who had just split from their singer Jean. I can send you the entire gig list if that helps as one of the band’s associates sent it to me.
Finally, I can definitely confirm that photo 14 in your book of the group outside the Howard Theater in Washington DC is spring 1967. Bob Perkins (should say Parkins) is the same guy that worked with Walter Rossi and Buddy Miles in the group that joined Wilson in Montreal. He took the stage name Bobo Island when he joined Rossi in The Influence:
http://thestrangebrew.co.uk/articles/influence-part-1/
I think as well as Buddy Miles missing from that pic, Walter Rossi should be as well.
best wishes
Nick Warburton
6 May, 2017 at 12:01 pm
Sorry, just one other tiny bit of info I was going to add. On that first UK tour in November 1965, Wilson Pickett was backed by the Links on 13 November 1965 at the Dungeon Club in Nottingham:
– Dungeon Club, Nottingham (https://dungeonmods.wordpress.com/)
The Links were another West Indian group who were regulars at the Cue Club in Paddington. Bit more info here:
http://www.garagehangover.com/the-explosion/