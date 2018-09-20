IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT out now in paperback

As of September 1, IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT is available in paperback in the USA, through Oxford University Press. The paperback edition will be published in the UK in November. I encourage readers to use brick and mortar book stores for their purchases; failing that, consider ordering from OUP directly. More about the book can be found both through that OUP link and the Wilson Pickett category here at iJamming!.