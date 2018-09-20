Posts

IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT out now in paperback

Posted in Wilson Pickett, Wilson Pickett (biography) on September 5, 2018

As of September 1, IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT is available in paperback in the USA, through Oxford University Press. The paperback edition will be published in the UK in November. I encourage readers to use brick and mortar book stores for their purchases; failing that, consider ordering from OUP directly. More about the book can be found both through that OUP link and the Wilson Pickett category here at iJamming!.

Out now in paperback: IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Archives

Calendar of posts

September 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930