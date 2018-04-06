JAMMING! MEETUP

My trips back to Britain tend to be short, and busy, and with remaining family now in Yorkshire, I spend less time in London than I used to. As a result, I miss out on seeing people that I’d like to. To remedy that, I’m setting up an open-house “Jamming” get-together for the evening of Friday April 27, when I’ll be in London. No fees, no sign-ups, no guest list: I just hope a lot of the people on this page who know each other but rarely get to see each other can make it along.

The Bermondsey Yard Cafe has reserved space for us at the bar along with a couple of tables. They are conveniently located a very short walk from London Bridge mainline/underground, and serve food as well as craft beer/wine/cocktails. They also have an outdoor space should we overspill. Feel free to RSVP in comments below or visit the Event page at Facebook.