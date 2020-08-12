Knocked Out!

Three and a half years after I first approached the great soul singer and songwriter EDDIE FLOYD with the idea of telling his life story, our collaboration sees publication in the USA. (UK publication is Sep 17.) ‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood: My Life In Soul’ by Eddie Floyd with Tony Fletcher is now available wherever and however you buy your physical books. However, during Covid more than ever, if you’re thinking of buying a book by anyone about anything, PLEASE support your local independent bookstore, and if you can’t get to one, choose one and order on Bookshop. Thank you.