Posts

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Mod. Sort of.

Posted in Boy About Town: A Memoir on June 4, 2013

My memoir, Boy About Town, is published one month today, July 4. This is one of the photos I put forward for the cover; unfortunately we couldn’t find the original, in part because it ended up in a Peter York Harpers & Queen piece on the mod revival before any of us knew about it (including the photographer, my band mate Jeff Carrigan). That story is told in the book. In the meantime, I doubt you’ll have too many problems identifying the author.

As published by Harpers & Queen, 1979. Photo by Jeff Carrigan.

Related Posts

Discussion

3 Comment(s)

  1. Jeni

    6 June, 2013 at 8:29 am

    A definite Heard of Mods, eh, Tone!

  2. i remember teddy!!

    26 August, 2013 at 3:57 pm

    i hear u were back in blighty from the nice guy at musics not dead in bexhill today!!
    i rmeember u from apocalypse – kevin bagnall and ur bestest friend his brother neil!!
    saw u at walmer castle peckham,ah those were the days!!
    just back from states myself ,did the great plins,texas to south dakota.
    keep on rockin’

  3. Mark

    27 January, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    For Christmas I asked for my youth back, my sister got me this book. Loved it, thank you, that period was a great time for me. I ended up working in music and have had a label for 25+ years but I was too young to have worked in the business in the 70/80’s but glad I was around to be a fan. Loved the book and great to see my old school prefect Guy Pratt was in there with his band. Thanks, great memories.

Leave a Reply

Archives

Calendar of posts

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  