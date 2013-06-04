Portrait of the Artist as a Young Mod. Sort of.

My memoir, Boy About Town, is published one month today, July 4. This is one of the photos I put forward for the cover; unfortunately we couldn’t find the original, in part because it ended up in a Peter York Harpers & Queen piece on the mod revival before any of us knew about it (including the photographer, my band mate Jeff Carrigan). That story is told in the book. In the meantime, I doubt you’ll have too many problems identifying the author.