Portrait of the Artist as a Young Mod. Sort of.
My memoir, Boy About Town, is published one month today, July 4. This is one of the photos I put forward for the cover; unfortunately we couldn’t find the original, in part because it ended up in a Peter York Harpers & Queen piece on the mod revival before any of us knew about it (including the photographer, my band mate Jeff Carrigan). That story is told in the book. In the meantime, I doubt you’ll have too many problems identifying the author.
Discussion
3 Comment(s)
6 June, 2013 at 8:29 am
A definite Heard of Mods, eh, Tone!
26 August, 2013 at 3:57 pm
i hear u were back in blighty from the nice guy at musics not dead in bexhill today!!
i rmeember u from apocalypse – kevin bagnall and ur bestest friend his brother neil!!
saw u at walmer castle peckham,ah those were the days!!
just back from states myself ,did the great plins,texas to south dakota.
keep on rockin’
27 January, 2016 at 1:48 pm
For Christmas I asked for my youth back, my sister got me this book. Loved it, thank you, that period was a great time for me. I ended up working in music and have had a label for 25+ years but I was too young to have worked in the business in the 70/80’s but glad I was around to be a fan. Loved the book and great to see my old school prefect Guy Pratt was in there with his band. Thanks, great memories.