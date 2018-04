Happy to share the new cover for Perfect Circle: The Story of R.E.M.. After the book fell out of print last year, I was able to convince the publishers, Omnibus Press, to design a new cover that featured all four founding members. I like what we came up with. The content, other than an updated discography, remains the same. This new edition, the 349th or something, will hit bookstands globally on Thursday May 24th, 2018. More at iJamming! about R.E.M. here.