Sound Check. Radio Check. Reading Check.

I was truly honored to be featured on WNYC’s Soundcheck show this week. Host John Schaeffer is one of those people who just seems to know everything about all kinds of music (listen to his dissertation on Ravi Shankar on the same program on which my Smiths book is featured for proof), but then happens to be super cool and nice with it. A welcome combination. You can hear the section about The Smiths and my book A Light That Never Goes Out: The Enduring Saga of the Smiths below; you can also podcast it or listen via the Soundcheck web page. Soundcheck is broadcast on WNYC every weekday night at 9pm.

Talking of radio, I am heading up to WGXC in Hudson this evening to play at being guest DJ from 7-9pm. Listen on 90.7FM in the Hudson Valley, or online at wgxc.org. For the first hour, I plan to feature the playlist I put together for Large Hearted Boy’s Book Notes. The second hour I plan to play whatever takes my fancy.

And still talking of radio, on Monday November 17, at approximately 3pm, I will be guest of none other than former Smiths bassist Andy Rouke on his East Village Radio show. This will mark the first time I’ve ever been interviewed by someone I’ve written a book (partially) about. Should be interesting.

And a reminder of the two events that these radio shows are helping promote:

SATURDAY DECEMBER 15.

The Spotty Dog, 440 Warren Street, Hudson. 5pm.

Reading, discussion, and Smiths music by Terry McCann and Stephen Bluhm.

MONDAY DECEMBER 17.

Strand Books, 828 Broadway, Manhattan, New York. 7pm.

In conversation with Matt Pinfield, host of MTV’s 120 Minutes and the Hivecast. (Book purchase/Strand token required.)

There is now an Events page up at iJamming! to keep you informed of all such appearances.