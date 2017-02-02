WILSON PICKETT: THE TOP 20 PERFORMANCES ON YOUTUBE

This playlist brings together twenty of the greatest Wilson Pickett performances currently on YouTube. Other than the opening clip, none of them are the recorded versions of his many hits, but rather live renditions and TV appearances, with a couple of oddities thrown in for good measure. They include the German TV special from 1968 which features his superb backing band at the time, the Midnight Movers; the headlining performance at Soul To Soul in Ghana, March 1971; a raucous TV duet with Tom Jones; two clips from two different Soul Train appearances in the 1970s; a rare appearance onstage with James Brown; a couple of rather corny clips from the 1980s; two magnificent performances on the Letterman show from his successful comeback around 1999; and the emotional all-star tribute to him at the Grammys in 2006, shortly after he died. Several of these clips have been specifically referenced in my biography, IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT, published by Oxford University Press.

NUMBER 1: IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR, un-named television show 1965.

This is the only lip-synch on the whole playlist; I couldn’t find a live performance of Wilson Pickett any earlier than 1966. And I couldn’t find earlier videos of Pickett in any capacity prior to a couple of 1965 TV performances promoting the seminal Stax studio version of “In the Midnight Hour.” Pickett and band look a little stiff as they go through their paces, but the glee in the singer’s eye, the smile on his face as he mimes his way through what he must know to be a hit record, is palpable.

NUMBER 2: MUSTANG SALLY, unspecified television show, c. 1967.

Forget the claim in the description that this is 1965; Pickett didn’t record “Mustang Sally” (at Fame in Muscle Shoals) until 1966, and the size and the look of this group indicates it’s from around 1967. Gone is the stiffness of the previous clip; this group swings, they rock, they roll and oh man, do they have soul, with Pickett in full screaming mode. In coming years, poor old Mustang Sally would become such a lazy bar-band staple that some can’t bear to hear it; this version shows the emotive breadth of the song back when Pickett was at his peak.

NUMBER 3: EVERYBODY NEEDS SOMEBODY TO LOVE, German TV special, early 1968.

Pickett with the best backing band of his career, the Midnight Movers, captured in mesmerizing form on this German television special from early 1968, by director Reinhard Hauff. The full concert, available elsewhere on YouTube, shows the band warming up with the likes of “Soul Finger” before a young Jack Philpot, one of the only hold-overs from Pickett’s previous group, introduces the singer. Pickett bounds on to deliver a fiercesome “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love,” written by his friend Solomon Burke but a bigger hit in Pickett’s hands; he ad-libs into some of “In The Midnight Hour,” while the interracial crowd jumps to its feet and dances stage-front in delight.

NUMBER 4: STAGGER LEE, German TV special, early 1968.

Pickett had recently recorded the standard “Stagger Lee” at American Studios for the I’m In Love LP, and the Midnight Movers do more than adequate duty taking on the studio parts of some of the finest musicians in the south. With Skip Pitts on guitar, Ernest Smith on bass, “Woody” Woodson on drums, George Patterson on tenor sax and Curtis Pope on trumpet (all recently poached from Gene Chandler), joined by longer-standing Pickett band members Jack Philpot on sax and Chris Lowe on trumpet, the new group is in a league of its own, while Pickett’s vocal roar, louder than any rock singer of his era, puts the whole sound thoroughly over the top.

NUMBER 5: DEBORAH, Sanremo Music Festival, Italy, February 1968.

We back up slightly to the Sanremo Music Festival, an annual song contest held in the Italian Riviera, where Pickett brought his Midnight Movers to back him in lieu of the traditional Italian orchestra favored by all other entrants, including American artists Dionne Warwick, Shirley Bassey, and Eartha Kitt. Recorded for Italian single release in a New York studio just a few weeks earlier, “Deborah” found Pickett alternating between Italian-language operatic verses, and full-on soulful choruses referencing “good times walking down Broadway.” As seen here in Sanremo itself, albeit with some dubious audio-video synching, Pickett pulls it off in an entirely live rendition, George Patterson hard at work directing the band behind him while juggling cornet and saxophone. Check Pickett’s squalls off-mic just before the two-minute mark. He and the band were rewarded for their efforts with a fourth-place finish, the highest of any non-Italian entrants. He’d be back the next year.