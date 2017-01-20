WILSON PICKETT: THE TOP 20 PERFORMANCES

This playlist brings together twenty of the greatest Wilson Pickett performances currently on YouTube. Other than the opening clip, none of them are the recorded versions of his many hits, but rather live renditions and TV appearances, with a couple of oddities thrown in for good measure. They include the German TV special from 1968 which features his superb backing band at the time, the Midnight Movers; the headlining performance at Soul To Soul in Ghana, March 1971; a raucous TV duet with Tom Jones; two clips from two different Soul Train appearances in the 1970s; a rare appearance onstage with James Brown; a couple of rather corny clips from the 1980s; two magnificent performances on the Letterman show from his successful comeback around 1999; and the emotional all-star tribute to him at the Grammys in 2006, shortly after he died. Several of these clips have been specifically referenced in my biography, IN THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: THE LIFE & SOUL OF WILSON PICKETT, published by Oxford University Press.

WILSON PICKETT TOP 20 PERFORMANCES ON YOUTUBE